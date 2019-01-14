Forty-eight individuals are set for arraignment Tuesday in Weakley County Circuit Court.

Among those appearing before Circuit Judge Jeff Parham will be 69-year-old Dennis Ray Harbinson of Dresden, charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault from an incident last August in which he shot his nephew, Linder Harbinson, multiple times.

Linder Harbinson survived the shooting.

Also appearing in Circuit Court is 22-year-old Torres Andre Washington, of Dresden, charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault after he fired into a crowd of fleeing witnesses on North Wilson Street on October 10th.

And arraignment is set for 47-year-old Norman L. Lockhart of Camden, charged with Attempt to Commit Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and other charges after an undercover operation by the Martin Police Department.

Arraignments are set to begin Tuesday morning at 9:00 at the Weakley County Courthouse.