Rising high school seniors from across the region are invited to attend UT Martin’s fourth-annual End of Summer Bash July 26th from 10:30 to 2:30 on the main campus.

Registration will begins that morning at 10:30 in the Boling University Center, and campus tours will follow an official welcome.

A party including refreshments, team and individual activities, and displays from various campus departments and social organizations will begin at 12:30 in the Student Recreation Center.

Those who have already attended a campus tour are welcome to arrive for the party at 12:30. Parking will be available in front of the Boling University Center and across the road near Pacer Pond.

For more information, visit utm.edu/summerbash, or contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or [email protected]