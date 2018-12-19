Fifty-one individuals are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Among those appearing are Ricky Lynn Gilbert of Lexington and Jeffrey Neil Story of Greenfield, both charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide.

Gilbert and Story are appearing today for indictment purposes only.

Also in court today is UT Martin professor John Walter Overcash, charged with Statutory Rape by and Authority Figure.

UTM’s Bud Grimes says Overcash’s charge is not related to the university.

In all, Judge Tommy Moore will hear 122 counts against the 51 appearing today in court.

Court will not be in session next week for the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, 90 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

