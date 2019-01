Fifty-three individuals are set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

In all, Judge Tommy Moore will hear 110 charges against the 53 set to appear.

Among those appearing in court Wednesday are 35-year-old Matthew Cloar Mangum of Dresden, facing several charges including four counts of assault with bodily injury from a 2017 incident, and stalking and aggravated arson charges from 2018.

Meanwhile, 76 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.