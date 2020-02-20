Over 50 animals are receiving care in Middle Tennessee after being rescued this week from a northwest Henderson County home.

Animal Rescue Corps, a nonprofit animal protection organization, responded to a request from authorities in Henderson County to assist with 40 dogs and 14 cats living in deplorable conditions in and around a single-family residence in Cedar Grove.

ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward says many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites, eye infections, and several with open wounds.

Extremely high ammonia levels in the home required rescuers to wear protective respirators before they could enter.

Woodward says the animals were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps by the homeowner and are currently receiving care at the rescue operations center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

(photo courtesy Animal Rescue Corps)