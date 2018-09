Fifty-four individuals are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear 142 total charges against the 54 individuals.

Most of the charges on Wednesday’s docket are drug-related and range from Failure to Appear to Aggravated Assault on an Officer.

Meanwhile, 87 inmates are being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

