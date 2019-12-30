On the last day of the 55th Annual Martin Lions’ Club Christmas tournament on Saturday, the Westview Lady Chargers won the championship game in the girls’ bracket over Dyer County 61-53, while Dyer County won the boys’ bracket over Hillcrest 68-53.

Other girls’ games from Saturday saw Trenton come in third place over McKenzie 48-39, Hillcrest defeated West Carroll 55-37, and Sacred Heart defeated Fulton City 63-40.

In the boys’ bracket, the Westview Chargers came in third place defeating Sacred Heart 67-61, Trenton defeated Lake County 76-70 in overtime, and Trigg County defeated Greenfield 57-47.