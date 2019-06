Fifty-eight individuals are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 99 charges against those in court today.

Among those appearing today are 19-year-old Samuel Jonathan Anderson, of South Fulton, and 18-year-old Keywon Alexander Graves, who are both accused of attacking another man at the Slide and Ride Saloon and taking $1,000 dollars from him.

Meanwhile, 111 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.