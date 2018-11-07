Over 61-percent of Weakley County’s registered voters took part in Tuesday’s federal, state, and municipal election.

There are 16,543 registered voters in Weakley County and 10,143 total ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election.

For Tennessee governor, Republican Bill Lee received 7,201 votes in Weakley County to Democratic challenger Karl Dean’s 2,556.

In the US Senate race, Republican Marsha Blackburn received 6,701 votes in Weakley County to former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen’s 3,406.

In the 8th District Congressional race, Republican incumbent David Kustoff received 7,171 votes in Weakley County to Democratic challenger Erika Stotts Pearson’s 2,371.

And for the 76th District State Representative’s race, Republican incumbent Andy Holt received 6,948 votes in Weakley County to Democratic challenger Deane Arganbright’s 2,771.

In contested municipal races, voters re-elected a mayor and voted in new aldermen in the cities of Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon.

In Greenfield, six candidates ran for four available alderman-at-large seats.

Thomas Tansil, Jr. was the leading vote-getter with 460 votes, followed by Mark Galey with 421, Jan Johnson with 387, and Bobby Morris with 350.

Frank Gibson and Paul Richmond were not re-elected to their alderman seats in Greenfield.

In Martin, incumbent mayor Randy Brundige was re-elected to another term with 1,744 votes to challenger David Harrison’s 983.

In a close alderman’s race, voters in Martin elected Scott Robbins as Ward 1 alderman with 480 votes. Robert Nunley received 457, Dale Kendall received 206, and Tony Prince received 122.

And Sharon voters elected two new aldermen for the city board Tuesday with Ali Stalter receiving 239 votes and James Gary Roberts receiving 193. Third place finisher Don “Cardon” Edwards received 121 votes.

