A Colorado man was arrested early Tuesday after assaulting his girlfriend and cutting her with a pocketknife.

Paducah police were called just after midnight to a hotel on McBride Lane, where Cassandra Cohen told officers that she and her boyfriend were camping in a wooded area when he became argumentative.

Ms. Cohen said she tried to leave, but was hit several times and cut her with a pocketknife before running to a nearby hotel to call police.

Officers began searching the woods and found 40 year old Robert Starkey, of Englewood, Colorado, lying down and hiding.

Officers found two glass pipes with marijuana residue and a pocketknife.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

