Henry County authorities are looking for an escaped inmate who walked off a work detail Wednesday.

25-year-old Craig Shank, of Puryear, left a work detail around midday at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris.

Shank was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans and white hat. He’s not considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

