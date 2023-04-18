6K Energy to establish battery material manufacturing plant in Jackson

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and 6K Energy officials announced Tuesday that the company will invest in a full-scale PlusCAM™ battery material manufacturing plant in Jackson.

6K Energy will invest $166 million in the plant for construction and equipment, expanding to $250 million in future phases.

The company will also use its recently announced $50 million U.S. Department of Energy grant opportunity for the factory placing the initial combined investment over $200 million.

6K Energy, the cathode materials production division of 6K Inc., will create 230 new jobs in Madison County to support operations at the new manufacturing plant.

6K Energy’s PlusCAM factory will be the world’s first UniMelt® plasma cathode plant, providing low cost, ultra-sustainable production of battery material for localized supply chains in the U.S.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, 6K uses microwave plasma technology to develop advanced materials for industries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace and consumer electronics.

With the addition of the Jackson facility, 6K will employ nearly 500 people across its operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.