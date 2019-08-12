Officials with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department are looking for an 18-year-old woman they say vandalized a vehicle.

On July 7th, deputies were called to investigate the vandalism in the 3200 block of North Friendship Road.

Reports said a woman who was visiting Paducah from another state, stated Clarissa Hernandez came to the home and keyed her car.

The cost to repair the damage was close to $7,000, according to deputies report.

Hernandez is a Hispanic female, around 5’ 1’’, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

On August 2nd, an arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez for first degree criminal mischief, which is a Class-D felony.

Hernandez has not been found, and the Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.