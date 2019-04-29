The Thunderbolt Broadcasting newsrooms of Union City and Martin were award winners at Saturday night’s Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors banquet.

The event in Nashville honored the best journalism work from the past year in radio, television and newspaper.

The Thunderbolt Broadcasting newsroom in Union City captured three first place and two second place awards during the evening.

First place awards were received for “Best Reporter”, “Best Long Newscast” and “Best Weather Coverage”.

Second place awards were presented for “Best Weather Coverage” and “Best News Anchor”.

The Thunderbolt Broadcasting newsroom in Martin took home second place honors for “Best Newscaster”, “Best Long Newscast” and “Best Breaking News”.