It’ll be a busy day in Weakley County General Sessions Court today, as 77 individuals are set to appear.

In all, Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 206 charges against the 77.

Among those appearing today are 59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham, of Gleason, and 27-year-old Keylon DeAndre Weaver, of Memphis, who had their cases moved from March 27th to today.

Grantham is charged with rape of a child and indecent exposure after showing pornography to several 10-year-old girls.

Weaver is charged with attempted murder and theft after shooting a Dresden man in the neck and taking $2,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, 109 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.