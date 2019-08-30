Middle School Football
Dresden 28 – Martin 6
High School Football
Bruceton @ Greenfield, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Dyer County @ Obion Central, airtime 6:30 on Country 104.9 KYTN
MLK @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Gibson County @ Westview
Dresden @ Scotts Hill
Bruceton @ Greenfield
Fulton County @ South Fulton
Gleason @ Fulton City
McKenzie @ West Carroll
Lake Co. @ Crockett County
Huntingdon @ Waverly
Sheffield @ Peabody
Brighton @ Dyersburg
Western Kentucky
Crittenden County @ Webster County
Bowling Green @ McCracken County
College Football
UTM 42 – Northwestern State 20
Tulsa @ (18) Michigan State
(19) Wisconsin @ USF