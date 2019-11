The Dresden Condemnation Board will meet tonight to review dilapidated properties previously discussed last month.

Mayor Jeff Washburn told the City Board this week what the Condemnation Board would be going over during tonight’s meeting.

Condemnation Board members include: Sandra Klutts, Bobby Goode, LeAnne Moore Johnson, Lin Dunn, Kelly Trevathan, and city building inspector David Kelley.

The board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.