The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a traffic alert in Hickman County starting on Wednesday.

Reports said the Canadian National Railroad plans to close a section of KY-1540 for about three days.

The closure will be located at mile point 1.2, about a half mile west of the U.S.-51 intersection, to allow upgrades to a rail crossing.

The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 7:00 on Wednesday morning, with plans to reopen around 5:00 on Friday afternoon.

Transportation officials say there will be no marked detour, but motorists may self-detour by KY-58 and U.S. 51.