Union City Schools presented honors to several students this week.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students from four Elementary School classes were honored Tuesday with the Top Tornado Award.

The students were recognized in ceremonies in the school gymnasium.

The prestigious Top Tornado accolades are presented to students in each PreK-2nd grade class roughly every nine weeks.

In all, 69 students were recognized by elementary Guidance Counselor Christina VanHooser and School Principal David Byars.

Students are selected for the award based on behavior, work ethic and kindness to others.

Pre-K: Front row (l-r) : Emma Bradley, Willow King, Finlee Wisniewski, Maislynn Hale, Cooper Storey, Samuel Yates

Second row (l-r): Cypress Carter, Wendy Trejo, Killion Wall, Braxton Phillips, Evelynn Russell, Kara Worley

Kindergarten: Front row, from left: Amazing Davis, Luke Howell, Kore Jess Powers, Blakely Burke, Ben Coleman, Julia Kate Cruce, Carlisle Perry

Second row, from left: Jaxon Molands, Ryn Conner, Brandt Sherwood, Alexis Tinajero, Olivia Allen, Mason McCann, Piper Rhenberg

Third row, from left: Clara Elliott, Elias Lopez, Mateo Rico-Rivera, Georgia Barnes, Jude Lattus, Kyzer Prather, Simba Langley

Not pictured: Brayan Xona-Pastor

First Grade: Front row, from left: Tucker Dilday, Israel Garcia-Villa, Payton McElrath, Angel Bransford, Colby Race, Charlie Phillips

Second row, from left: Keniya Everett, Tegan Lindsey, Porter Reed-Roberson, Breaunia Booker, Emma Claire Creswell, Jack Walker

Third row, from left: Yamileth Acevedo, Kylie Bobo, Alexa Serrano, Charlie Barnes, T.J. Roberson, Giovanni Rodriquez

Second Grade: Front row, from left: Vianey Cobon, Carsen Gray, Brody McMinn, Bo Bondurant, Maribel Pastor-Hernandez Jacyion Courtney

Second row, from left: Maddie Parr, Angel Rodriquez-Tinajero, Charlie Cruce, Grant Mobbs, Abrahan Siquin Calel, Samuel Bailey

Third row, from left: Alana DeVito, Ariel Gaston, Alan Martinez, Esteban Murillo, Wade Webb

Not pictured: Bentley Kenton