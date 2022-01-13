Matchups for 1/13
Thursday, January 13
High School Basketball
Bradford @ Dresden (postponed to Feb. 10th)
Bradford @ Lake County
Gleason @ Carroll Academy
Fulton County @ Paducah Tilghman (G)
Marion @ Graves County (G)
Middle School Basketball
Obion County Jr. High Basketball Tournament at Obion Central (airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN)
6:00 – Black Oak vs. South Fulton (G)
7:15 – Ridgemont vs. Lake Road (B)
Martin Middle @ Paris Inman
College Basketball (double-headers)
Tennessee State @ Murray State
Austin Peay @ Belmont
Women’s College Basketball
Tennessee Lady Vols @ Vanderbilt
Nebraska @ Indiana
Tennessee Tech @ SEMO
Men’s College Basketball
SIUE @ Eastern Illinois