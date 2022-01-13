Matchups for 1/13

Thursday, January 13

High School Basketball

Bradford @ Dresden (postponed to Feb. 10th)

Bradford @ Lake County

Gleason @ Carroll Academy

Fulton County @ Paducah Tilghman (G)

Marion @ Graves County (G)

Middle School Basketball

Obion County Jr. High Basketball Tournament at Obion Central (airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN)

6:00 – Black Oak vs. South Fulton (G)

7:15 – Ridgemont vs. Lake Road (B)

Martin Middle @ Paris Inman

College Basketball (double-headers)

Tennessee State @ Murray State

Austin Peay @ Belmont



Women’s College Basketball

Tennessee Lady Vols @ Vanderbilt

Nebraska @ Indiana

Tennessee Tech @ SEMO

Men’s College Basketball

SIUE @ Eastern Illinois