The discovered cornerstone box, from Dresden’s First United Methodist Church, was opened to the public on Wednesday at Discovery Park of America.

The box was located following damage to the church by the December 10th tornado.

During the opening, church Trustee Chairman Jamie Kemp told Thunderbolt News about the discovery of the almost 98 year old time piece.(AUDIO)

Kemp said for safety purposes, the board decided to let officials at Discovery Park handle the old contents.(AUDIO)

With several church members, and others in attendance, the box was opened and contents revealed.(AUDIO)

Plans call for Discovery Park to establish a display of the cornerstone contents, until a new church can be built.

Kemp said the church will also include a new time capsule with the construction.

Photos of the items have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.