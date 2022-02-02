February 2, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News

Here are some of the contents take from the 98 year old cornerstone box of the Dresden First United Methodist Church. The box was found following destruction caused by the December 10th tornado…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Discovery Park Exhibits Director Jennifer Wildes (l) and Dresden First United Methodist Church Trustee Jamie Kemp, stand with the cornerstone box which was opened at the park on Wednesday. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The discovered cornerstone box, from Dresden’s First United Methodist Church, was opened to the public on Wednesday at Discovery Park of America.

The box was located following damage to the church by the December 10th tornado.

During the opening, church Trustee Chairman Jamie Kemp told Thunderbolt News about the discovery of the almost 98 year old time piece.(AUDIO)

 

Kemp said for safety purposes, the board decided to let officials at Discovery Park handle the old contents.(AUDIO)

 

With several church members, and others in attendance, the box was opened and contents revealed.(AUDIO)

 

Plans call for Discovery Park to establish a display of the cornerstone contents, until a new church can be built.

Kemp said the church will also include a new time capsule with the construction.

Photos of the items have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology