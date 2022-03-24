Cayce Fire and Rescue Members Accept Tornado Recovery Donation

Members of the Cayce Fire and Rescue Squad were presented a generous donation on Wednesday, to assist in their tornado recover efforts.

At the site of their former fire department building, staff members and management of Southern FS, of Hickman, arrived to deliver a check for $15,500.

Southern FS General Manager Greg Kuhn said they were pleased to assist the community service organization.(AUDIO)

Cayce Fire Department Chief Wade Adams said they were very appreciative of the donation.(AUDIO)

Southern FS assistant manager Shane Upchurch also presented Adams with a decorative, metal American flag inscribed with 12-10-21, as the date the department building and equipment was destroyed by the tornado.

Plans call for the donated money to be used in construction of the new building, or for new equipment.

Photos of the presentations have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.