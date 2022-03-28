Temporary City Hall and Police Station Installed in Samburg

The City of Samburg continues to move forward from the damage of the December 10th tornado.

Temporary housing for the Police Department and City Hall has now been established at the location of the former buildings.

Mayor John Glessner says he views the placed buildings as a big step for the residents of the community.(AUDIO)

Mayor Glessner said the city has made great strides since the tornado damage occurred, but more work remains in the days ahead.(AUDIO)

Photos of the current City Hall and Police Department have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.