Dresden Softball Wins Opening Round

The Dresden Lady Lions Softball team won their opening round of the TSSAA state tournament Tuesday, defeating Harriman 5 to 3.

Paisley Pittman of the team talked about what factors led to the Dresden win…

Thunderbolt Radio caught up with Allie Spalding to ask her about her momentum shifting play…

Head Coach Jennifer Brooks gave her thoughts about the game…

The Dresden Lions compete in round 2 at 10 Wednesday morning against Eagleville in the double elimination tournament.