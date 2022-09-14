Troy Businesses Celebrated With Chamber of Commerce Event

A good crowd showed up at the downtown square in Troy on Tuesday morning, to celebrate community businesses.

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce held their “Cup of Joe with the CEO” at the Troy Park.

Business owners and employees in Troy introduced themselves, along with all other guests, as part of the meet-and-greet event.

LeEllen Smith, the owner of OUTsideIn, told Thunderbolt News she was proud of the services Troy has to offer.(AUDIO)

Ms. Smith said local business owners make up the district around the square, with plenty of opportunity for growth.(AUDIO)

Photos from the Chamber event in Troy have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.