Greenfield’s Tandy Darby will be sworn in Tuesday as the new 76th District State Representative, succeeding former representative Andy Holt.

Darby tells Thunderbolt Radio News he’s ready to serve.

(AUDIO)

Darby is hopeful all of his family can attend his swearing in on Tuesday.

(AUDIO)

Darby will represent all of Weakley County and portions of Obion and Carroll Counties.