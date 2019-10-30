Seventy-seven individuals are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 204 charges against the 77 on Wednesday’s docket.

Among those set to appear is Vernon Edward Harrell, of Mason Hall, one of two men from Obion County arrested last week for allegedly stealing air conditioning coils from a business in Dresden and attempting to resell them to a scrap metal business in Kennett, Missouri.

Also appearing in court Wednesday is Thomas Joseph Koker, of Dukedom, charged with rape and drug violations.

Meanwhile, 95 inmates are being housed in the Weakley County Jail.