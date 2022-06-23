78 Year Old Benton Woman Shoots Estranged Husband at Paducah’s Noble Park

A 78 year old Benton, Kentucky woman has been arrested for shooting her estranged husband at Noble Park in Paducah.

Paducah police reports said Barbara Howard was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and domestic violence.

Reports said officers were called to the park Tuesday afternoon, where they found 81 year Joe Howard, of Paducah, sitting inside a pickup truck.

Howard had gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck and shoulder, with Barbara Howard sitting outside, next to the truck.

Reports said Mr. Howard was flown to a Nashville hospital in stable condition.

During a police interview with Ms. Howard, she stated the shooting occurred because she was tired of arguing over civil legal issues.