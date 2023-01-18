7th Annual Midstate Classic Collegiate Tournament returns to Columbia March 15

The City of Columbia is set to host the 7th Annual Midstate Softball Classic on March 15 at Ridley Sports Complex.

This year’s Midstate Classic features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers facing off against the Austin Peay State University Governors at 5:30. Columbia State Community College and Motlow Community College will play in the opening game at 1:00.

Tickets are $10 each and are only available online at columbiatn.com/midstateclassic. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.

There will be food trucks on-site. Parking is free, and coolers and lawn chairs are prohibited in the park.

Mayor Chaz Molder stated, “I am so excited about this year’s Midstate Classic between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Austin Peay State University Govs. Once again, Columbia serves as the host site for one of the most highly attended softball games in the state; and once again, Ridley Sports Complex will serve as a showcase venue for this event. Most of all, I am proud of our team at the Parks and Recreation Department for their good work in putting on this event every year and helping our youth, in particular young girls in our community, see first-hand a collegiate sport being played in our community at a very high level.”

For more information regarding the tournament and ticket sales, call (931) 388-8119. Check the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation website at columbiatn.com/midstateclassic or social media pages for regular updates and reminders.