Approximately 85 revelers rode the Martin Police Department’s Safety Bus, helping to insure they were not on the road while traveling to local parties and pubs.

The Safety Sus, sponsored by Volunteer Distributing, has made the rounds during the New Year’s Eve and the early New Year’s morning for about ten years, providing safe transportation for those who may wish to enjoy the spirits of the New Year’s celebration.

Sergeant Marty McClure drove the bus while dispatchers took calls notifying McClure to the location where people thought better to ride than to drive.

The Martin Police Department received their first call for a free ride at 10:45 Tuesday night and the last call at 3:20 Wednesday morning for a safe ride home.