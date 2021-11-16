86 Pearson Lane, a heat exchanger manufacturer, to establish new operations in Lexington, creating 155 jobs

A startup heat exchanger manufacturing company plans to invest $16 million dollars and create 155 jobs in Lexington.

86 Pearson Lane, LLC made the announcement yesterday saying Lexington will be its first location.

Following the purchase of the Ayers Building, on Highway 22 North, 86 Pearson Lane plans to expand the facility by an additional 60,000 square feet.

Upon completion, the new operations should cover 120,000 square feet and is expected to be operational by early next year.