Tennessee Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy announced Wednesday that nine rural Tennessee counties will benefit from more than $56.7 million in loan and grant investments.

“Our communities deserve to have access to modern community facilities,” Tracy said. “We are committed to partnering with rural communities to construct facilities that provide advanced services to those who depend on them.”

USDA is funding 256 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. These investments will be for such purposes as to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

The Town of Halls will use a $940,000 loan and $250,000 grant to rehab the Arnold Field Airport Runway.

Henderson County will use a $9,900 grant to purchase hot spots and equipment for the Henderson County School System, which operates a school system with two high schools and seven K-8 schools, and administrative buildings. It serves more than 5,000 students. Henderson County Schools currently provides internet access at its schools, but with COVID-19, it is expanding remote learning. The county will purchase wireless “Hot Spots” for families that engage in remote learning and do not currently have access.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.