Thursday’s second day of early voting in Weakley County saw more people casting votes than the previous day.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 888 people voted early Thursday, five more than Wednesday’s total, with 496 voting at the Election Office in Dresden and 392 voting in Martin.

In the first two days of early voting, 1,771 people have voted early for the November 3rd election.

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon at both locations, with extended hours on October 28th and 29th from 8:00 until 6:00 at both the Dresden and Martin voting locations.

Early voting runs through Thursday, October 29th.