Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in Obion County on Friday morning.

The Shelby County Republican started the day at Autry’s Country Kitchen, where he met with local residents.

The group talked about issues ranging from COVID-19, the stimulus package stalemate, and unemployment benefits.

Congressman Kustoff then made a stop and spoke at the Obion County Commission meeting where he fielding questions about updates on the coronavirus vaccine.