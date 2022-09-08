9/11 Event Speaker in Union City Removed After False Claims Discovered

A scheduled speaker at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Union City has been removed.

A recent press release announced August Johansen as one of the speakers for the Stair Climb at Discovery Park of America on September 10th.

Following the release, several reports indicated Johansen had false claims about his involvement with the events of 9/11 in New York.

Reports said Johansen falsely claimed to be a New York City Fire Department member, who was in the North Tower serving as a HazMat Commander following the attack.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said the allegations by Johansen have been substantiated as untrue.

Chief Ullrich said they are saddened and embarrassed by the development, which detracts from a heartfelt tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The local 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb has area firefighters ascending the eleven story tower at Discovery Park ten times in full gear, simulated the efforts of firefighters at the World Trade Center.