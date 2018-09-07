The Union City Fire Department will be conducting a 9/11 Memorial Climb tomorrow morning at 11:00 at Discovery Park of America.

The climb is for firefighters who wish to participate in full gear and climb the Tower steps 10 times, which is equivalent to the amount of stairs the firefighters climbed in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Discovery Park guests and members can watch the firefighters climb with park admission or membership pass.

After the last firefighter completes his climb, there will be a moment of silence to remember the firefighters and all those who lost their lives on 9/11.

