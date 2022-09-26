Georgia-Pacific to establish operations in Madison County

Officials with Georgia-Pacific announced Monday the company will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility in Jackson.

Located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, through this project, Georgia-Pacific will create 220 new jobs in Madison County.

Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will focus on manufacturing Dixie paper plates to support the company’s increase in product demand across its three Dixie facilities. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility is slated to begin before the end of the year and anticipated to reach completion by summer 2024.

A subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., Georgia-Pacific is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, Dixie disposable tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, and building products.

In addition to tableware, the company manufactures other household items under the brands of Brawny, Angel Soft, enMotion, Sparkle, Vanity Fair, and Quilted Northern.

By adding a Tennessee facility, Georgia-Pacific will have a total of six operations dedicated to manufacturing Dixie products, including four that produce plates and bowls.