Jeff Cosby seeking Road Supervisor’s seat

Jeff Cosby has announced his candidacy for Weakley County Road Supervisor.

He’ll be on the ballot in the May Republican Primary Election.

Cosby is currently the general foreman for the Weakley County Highway Department, overseeing all of the daily operations of the department, with knowledge of all road repair, bridge repair, resurfacing roads, ditching, and drainage.

He’s a member 0f Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason and a member of the Gleason Masonic Lodge. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing, and horseback riding in his spare time.

Cosby says, “With my years of experience, I know the roads and the needs and I travel and scout hard to keep all roads safe and repaired and stay within the road budget. I have a great love of the community and the county and all the families that are associated with the entire department. With my knowledge and experience, I’ll continue to maintain all the county roads and bridges to keep them safe for all who travel these roads. Open communication is very important to me, so I’ll be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and my door and my phone will always be open.”