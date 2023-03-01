A Teacher Misconduct Bill is Now Headed to Full Kentucky House

A bill focusing on teacher misconduct is now headed to the full House in Kentucky.

From 2016 thru 2021, the Educational Professional Standards Board revealed 194 instances in the state, where teachers licenses were voluntarily surrendered, suspended, or revoked.

The report said two-thirds of the instances involved sexual wrongdoing.

Representative James Tipton, of Taylorsville, addressed the House Education Committee concerning his sponsored House Bill 288.(AUDIO)

If passed, House Bill 288 would also require all district employees to undergo misconduct training every five years.