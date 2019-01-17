If you are new to Talk and News You Can Use or to the Thunderbolt listening family, thank you for liking our social media page on Facebook at WCMTRADIO, and for following our Twitter feed @ThunderboltInfo

If you are a long-time viewer, thank you for relying on us every day for local news and information that matters to you.

.

.

.

Our Thunderbolt Radio app is now updated for a better listening experience and some different features; it’s a good way to stay plugged in locally. You may also listen through our web site by clicking the Listen Now button, found on most of our pages.

If you ever experience an issue with one of our digital products (web site, apps, streaming, etc.) be sure to stop by thunderboltradio.com/support and let us know how we can help.

The Best,

from the Thunderbolt Radio and Digital News / Social Media Folks