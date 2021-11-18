November 18, 2021
AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel to rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels

Thanksgiving is a week away and AAA is forecasting a strong rebound in holiday travelers this year.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from last year. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday.

Cooper says the gap is closing even faster in the Volunteer State, as total travel figures are only 3% below pre-pandemic levels.

AAA predicts 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel for Thanksgiving, a nearly 12% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.

