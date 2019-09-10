Tennessee’s state average gas price $2.26 per gallon for regular unleaded is the seventh least expensive gas price in the nation.

The national average is $2.56 per gallon.

Locally, Obion County has the cheapest average gas prices in West Tennessee at $2.16 per gallon, with Henry County at $2.18.

Weakley County’s average gas price is at $2.20, Carroll County at $2.22, with Gibson County at $2.27.

The most expensive gas prices in West Tennessee are in Hardeman County, with average price per gallon at $2.48.

According to Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, gasoline demand in early September generally declines alongside stock levels as refineries prepare for the switchover to winter-blend gasoline and undergo maintenance.

Casselano says those trends typically mean savings for motorists, leading the way for potentially some of the cheapest gas prices at the end of the year.