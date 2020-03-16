The Tennessee gas price average continues to drop amid growing concerns about COVID-19 and has dropped 12 cents since this time last week.

Locally, Henry County has the lowest average gas price in the state at $1.72 per gallon.

Obion County’s average price per gallon is $1.85, Weakley County is $1.86, Carroll County is $1.92, and Gibson County is at $2.02.

The Tennessee gas price average is at $2.04.

Triple-A spokesperson Megan Cooper says Triple-A expects Tennessee gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the state average hitting less than $2 dollars per gallon before the end of the week.