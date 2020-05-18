After breaking a ten week decline last week, Tennessee gas prices continue to inch higher, but according to AAA, Tennessee motorists will still see the cheapest Memorial Day gas prices in nearly 20 years.

The state gas price average is now $1.63, which is only three cents higher than last month, but still nearly a dollar cheaper than this time last year.

Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says the last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2.00 a gallon was in 2003 when motorists paid an average of $1.50 a gallon.

Locally, Gibson County currently has the least expensive gas in Northwest Tennessee at an average of $1.56 a gallon, with Henry County at $1.57, and Dyer County averaging $1.58 per gallon.

Lake County’s gas price average is $1.59, Obion County $1.60, Carroll County $1.61, and Weakley County at $1.62.