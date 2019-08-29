With the Labor Day holiday weekend being one of the most traveled weekends during the summer, and with gas prices continuing to drop, AAA is urging Tennessee motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

Tennessee AAA Public Relations Consultant Seth Andrews says with greater numbers of drivers expected on the roadways this weekend, it’s crucial for motorists to make safe and responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel.

Andrews says AAA suggests motorists follow five simple steps for safer travel over the holiday weekend: plan ahead, leave early, be patient, eliminate distractions, and buckle up.