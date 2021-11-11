Absence discussed at Greenfield Board meeting

The topic of missing meetings was discussed during Tuesday night’s Greenfield City Board meeting, the first official meeting in over a month, since there weren’t enough aldermen present for a meeting twice last month.

The topic was on the agenda due to the lack of a quorum for the regular October meeting and then the lack of a quorum for the make-up meeting later that month.

Alderwoman Kelly Keylon addressed the issue with the board.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Cindy McAdams also gave a passionate lecture on the duty of elected office.

(AUDIO)

There was no other discussion on the topic.