A motor vehicle accident Friday morning in Obion County has claimed the life of a local 911 dispatcher.

Troy Fire Department reports said 21 year old Rashida Burdick passed away Saturday morning, from injuries received in the accident.

Reports said Ms. Burdick was going to her home after working the overnight shift as an Obion County dispatcher.

Reports said Ms. Burdick had recently completed her training for the position and was a welcomed addition to the team.

No additional information was released pertaining to the accident.