A 38 year old man involved in a two vehicle accident involving a Mayfield Fire Department ambulance has died.

Paducah police reported that Kyle Young died Tuesday afternoon at a Paducah hospital.

The accident occurred Saturday evening in Paducah, when the ambulance driver, 25 year old Adam Miller of Murray, traveled through an intersection on Jackson street, with his lights and sirens activated.

The ambulance then collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 76 year old John Young, of Paducah.

Young, his 71 year old wife Geneva and 40 year old Kenneth Caldwell, were transported to Mercy Health for treatment of their injuries, with Ms. Young later flown to a Nashville hospital

Kyle Young was transported to a Paducah hospital.

No injuries were sustained to the ambulance staff, or patient, from the wreck.