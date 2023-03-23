March 23, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Accolades Continue for…

Accolades Continue for Union City High School and Middle School Bands

Accolades Continue for Union City High School and Middle School Bands

The Union City High School Band was recently lauded at the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Festival…

Union City sophomore Amir Peat has been selected to the All-West Band….(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City’s band programs continue to rack up group and individual accolades.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the high school and middle school bands were recently lauded at the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Festival.

The high school secured second-leg requirements for the prestigious Tennessee Bandmasters Association Sweepstakes Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year to receive the honor.

Band director Jason Deem, and assistant/middle school director Joe Davis, will represent the band at the Tennessee Music Education Association ceremony in Nashville on April 19th-thru-the-21st.

There are 96 members participating in the high school band and another 70 in the middle school.

The high school band is also celebrating the selection of sophomore tuba player, Amir Peat, who was chosen for the All-West Band last month.

Peat will now play with other standout musicians in Memphis, at the Cannon Center, later this spring.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology