Accolades Continue for Union City High School and Middle School Bands

Union City’s band programs continue to rack up group and individual accolades.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the high school and middle school bands were recently lauded at the West Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Festival.

The high school secured second-leg requirements for the prestigious Tennessee Bandmasters Association Sweepstakes Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year to receive the honor.

Band director Jason Deem, and assistant/middle school director Joe Davis, will represent the band at the Tennessee Music Education Association ceremony in Nashville on April 19th-thru-the-21st.

There are 96 members participating in the high school band and another 70 in the middle school.

The high school band is also celebrating the selection of sophomore tuba player, Amir Peat, who was chosen for the All-West Band last month.

Peat will now play with other standout musicians in Memphis, at the Cannon Center, later this spring.