A man wanted in an aggravated robbery in Dyersburg earlier this month has been captured in Arkansas.

27-year-old Billy D. Walls of Hayti, Missouri, was arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas Wednesday and waived extradition back to Tennessee Thursday.

Walls is charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery in the August 4th armed robbery at Allen’s Grocery in the Milltown area in Dyersburg.

Another suspect in the incident, 31-year-old Joshua Foster of Dyersburg, died from multiple gunshot wounds during a gunfire exchange with the store owner.

Walls is being held in the Dyer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

